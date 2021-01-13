Eurozone November industrial production +2.5% vs +0.2% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 January 2021
Factory output in the euro area beat expectations in November, rising strongly despite the reintroduction of lockdown measures across the region. That adds to some encouragement to Q4 data - well, at least on the surface of things.
- Prior +2.1%; revised +2.3%
- Industrial production WDA -0.6% vs -3.2% y/y expected
- Prior -3.8%; revised to -3.5%
However, the market remains more forward-looking and with tighter virus measures set to extend into the majority of Q1 this year, a double-dip recession is still possible.