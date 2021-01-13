Eurozone November industrial production +2.5% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 January 2021





Prior +2.1%; revised +2.3%

Industrial production WDA -0.6% vs -3.2% y/y expected

Prior -3.8%; revised to -3.5%







However, the market remains more forward-looking and with tighter virus measures set to extend into the majority of Q1 this year, a double-dip recession is still possible.

Factory output in the euro area beat expectations in November, rising strongly despite the reintroduction of lockdown measures across the region. That adds to some encouragement to Q4 data - well, at least on the surface of things.