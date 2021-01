Latest data released by Eurostat - 7 January 2021

Prior +1.5%; revised to +1.4%

Retail sales -2.9% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Prior +4.3%; revised to +4.2%









Amid tighter virus restrictions, euro area retail sales slumped heavily in November with textiles, clothing and footwear leading the drop. That's not quite a good sign of Q4 consumption but the consolation is that the market is more concerned about Q1 prospects now.