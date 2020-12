Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 December 2020

Prior -2.9%; revised to -2.7%

Construction output -1.4% y/y

Prior -2.5%; revised to -2.3%





Construction activity is seen improving to start Q4 and while November may pose a bit of a challenge, the latest PMI readings today suggest that December is less pessimistic than anticipated initially. Either way, this is a lagging report.