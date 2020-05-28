EUR/USD tested its overnight high … does it love when a plan comes together?

EUR/USD testing to its highs circa 1.1030 (getting just above) and backing off a little now.

The pair got a boost overnight from European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen's plans for her economic rescue and recovery package for the Eurozone.

it builds on those of German Chancellor Merkel and France's President Macron

would be even larger than M&Ms initial proposals

includes some loans in place of earlier grants (a sop to the 'Frugals')

The Asia timezone probably lacks the firepower to take it much higher … awaiting Europe now for fresh impetus.
















