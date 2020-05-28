EUR/USD tested its overnight high … does it love when a plan comes together?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

EUR/USD testing to its highs circa 1.1030 (getting just above) and backing off a little now.

The pair got a boost overnight from European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen's plans for her economic rescue and recovery package for the Eurozone.
  • it builds on those of German Chancellor Merkel and France's President Macron
  • would be even larger than M&Ms initial proposals
  • includes some loans in place of earlier grants (a sop to the 'Frugals')
The Asia timezone probably lacks the firepower to take it much higher … awaiting Europe now for fresh impetus.

