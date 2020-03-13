EU's Centeno says he expects finance ministers to agree fiscal measures “much larger” than €27bn

Financial Times with the report on a prediction from Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup

  • Eurozone finance ministers will agree a "very large" policy response to fight the economic fallout of coronavirus, the president of the eurogroup has predicted
  • bloc will unleash the "full flexibility" of its budget rules to boost spending
  • expected fiscal measures that together add up to a boost "much larger" than the €27bn aggregate level that was mentioned by Christine Lagarde

Centeno speaking with the FT Link 

USD/JPY trading higher. If Centeno's forecast is correct its a move that is a positive for markets. I don't know by how much, but it is not a negative.  


