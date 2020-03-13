EU's Centeno says he expects finance ministers to agree fiscal measures “much larger” than €27bn

Financial Times with the report on a prediction from Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup

Eurozone finance ministers will agree a "very large" policy response to fight the economic fallout of coronavirus, the president of the eurogroup has predicted

bloc will unleash the "full flexibility" of its budget rules to boost spending

expected fiscal measures that together add up to a boost "much larger" than the €27bn aggregate level that was mentioned by Christine Lagarde





Centeno speaking with the FT Link









USD/JPY trading higher. If Centeno's forecast is correct its a move that is a positive for markets. I don't know by how much, but it is not a negative.







