EU's Centeno says he expects finance ministers to agree fiscal measures “much larger” than €27bn
Financial Times with the report on a prediction from Mário Centeno, President of the Eurogroup
- Eurozone finance ministers will agree a "very large" policy response to fight the economic fallout of coronavirus, the president of the eurogroup has predicted
- bloc will unleash the "full flexibility" of its budget rules to boost spending
- expected fiscal measures that together add up to a boost "much larger" than the €27bn aggregate level that was mentioned by Christine Lagarde
Centeno speaking with the FT Link
USD/JPY trading higher. If Centeno's forecast is correct its a move that is a positive for markets. I don't know by how much, but it is not a negative.