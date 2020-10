Šefčovič adds that the internal market bill is a 'heavy blow' to trust

Some fighting words there as negotiations look set to continue over the next few days before the next European Council meeting on 15-16 October next week.





Cable is knocking on the door of resistance around 1.3000 (16 September high @ 1.3007) to start the day but Brexit headlines are still a risk factor to consider in trading this week.