EU's von der Leyen: Vaccination campaign is on track

Remarks by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

We're over 123 million vaccinations in the EU

EU will have enough doses for 70% of adult population in July

Working on new contract with Pfizer







The likes of Germany, France, Italy, Spain have only seen roughly 7-8% of their population receiving full vaccinations as of this week, so to target near 60% (which roughly equates to 70% of their respective adult population) by July is still some way to go.

I think it really depends on how they want to go about this but it seems like lawmakers will pin this "achievement" as being at least one vaccine dose administered and not take into account full vaccinations i.e. two doses administered.