Evergrande shares are on a rip after their higher opening

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hong Kong was closed yesterday and thus upon the reopening today EV were marked higher given the stabilisation in mainland China on Wedenesday.

So far, so expected. 
However, since the open the price has extended its gain. 
Of course the day is young, but its a positive start. 

EV shares up 25% as I update. 



