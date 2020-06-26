Exxon prepares to make job cuts across US offices

Bloomberg report

The oil giant is preparing to slash jobs domestically, according to Bloomberg.





I think the oil market is a sign of what's to come for most companies. There's a big shift underway to prioritizing free cash flow and shareholder returns. The market doesn't reward investment and future cash flows.





That's a bit of a depressionary mindset but I think that's certainly coming to oil companies and I think it's coming elsewhere, at least at the margins.

