FAA: Recertification of the Boeing Max could come before midyear

The price reverses higher and is now positive on the day

Just when you thought the markets might had lower into the close, there is a report that the FAA is saying that recertification of the Boeing Max could come before midyear. That announcement has reverse the fortunes of BA. The price is trading up back toward the 50 hour moving average at 321.66. A move above will look toward the 100 hour moving average at $327.66













The move has helped push the Dow industrial average back up to the 29000 level. It is still down by 155 points or -0.54% but is well off the low of 28843.31.

There are some reports that say Boeing could attract 0.5% from GDP.