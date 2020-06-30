Fauci: In reality only 50% of the US shut down
Dr Fauci speaking on Capitol Hill
Dr. Fauci has been a cautious voice from the Administration and he is continuing that voice as he speaks to a Senate panel today.
Some highlighted comments:
- US is going in the wrong directions
- US could see 100,000 new infections a day
- US not in control of the virus
- In reality only 50% of the US shut down
- in comparison about 95% of Europe had shut down
- Says 70--85% of US will need to be immune to stop the virus