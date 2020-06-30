Fauci: In reality only 50% of the US shut down

Dr Fauci speaking on Capitol Hill

Dr. Fauci has been a cautious voice from the Administration and he is continuing that voice as he speaks to a Senate panel today. 

Some highlighted comments:
  • US is going in the wrong directions
  • US could see 100,000 new infections a day
  • US not in control of the virus
  • In reality only 50% of the US shut down
  • in comparison about 95% of Europe had shut down
  • Says 70--85% of US will need to be immune to stop the virus


