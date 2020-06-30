Fauci: In reality only 50% of the US shut down

Dr Fauci speaking on Capitol Hill

Dr. Fauci has been a cautious voice from the Administration and he is continuing that voice as he speaks to a Senate panel today.





Some highlighted comments:

US is going in the wrong directions

US could see 100,000 new infections a day

US not in control of the virus

In reality only 50% of the US shut down

in comparison about 95% of Europe had shut down

Says 70--85% of US will need to be immune to stop the virus



