Fauci: Some places may want to pause reopening, go back

Dr. Fauci is speaking on Fox news and says:

Some places may want to pause reopening, go back

He has a good relationship with Trump

some southern states need to step back on reopening



US shutdown was about 50% in reality, EU is 90%



footballs return is more complicated than baseball



he supports CDC's school reopening guidelines



task force members are getting the message out



vaccine seen widely available by several months into 2021



Yesterday threw out the first pitch in Washington DC before the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. He is obviously spending too much time focused on infection control.