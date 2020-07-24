Fauci: Some places may want to pause reopening, go back
Speaking on Fox News
Dr. Fauci is speaking on Fox news and says:
- Some places may want to pause reopening, go back
- He has a good relationship with Trump
- some southern states need to step back on reopening
- US shutdown was about 50% in reality, EU is 90%
- footballs return is more complicated than baseball
- he supports CDC's school reopening guidelines
- task force members are getting the message out
- vaccine seen widely available by several months into 2021
Yesterday threw out the first pitch in Washington DC before the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. He is obviously spending too much time focused on infection control.