FCA to help improve consumer investment market

FCA to help answer the following questions

What more can we do to help the market offer a range of products that meet straightforward investment needs?

How can we better ensure that those who have the financial resources to accept the risks of higher risk investments can do so if they wish, but in a way that ensures they understand the risk they are taking?

How can we use the regulation of financial promotions to make it easier for people to understand the level of regulatory protections afforded to them when they invest?

What more can we do to ensure that when people lose money because of an act or omission of a regulated firm, they are appropriately compensated and that it is paid for fairly by those who cause the loss?

How can people be better protected from scams?

How do we help this market to be competitive, with firms striving to offer better products and services





With many UK investors in cash, FCA want to improve investment vehicles for UK consumers. When a company is registered with the FCA there is a backstop guarantee for around £85K of the funds. If you are UK based use a FCA regulated firm for your financial needs.





UK has around 5000 advice firms and 27K advisers. Not all of them are good boys and girls.




