US FDA says 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome from J&J vaccine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The FDA in the US says there have been 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome from 12.8m doses administered of the JNJ vaccine

  • 95 of the 100 were serious and required hospitalization, one death
  • FDA has added a warning to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine fact sheet 
"Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship" FDA said.
"Available data do not show a similar pattern with" the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the official said

Added info via a Politico report 

