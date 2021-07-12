US FDA says 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome from J&J vaccine

The FDA in the US says there have been 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome from 12.8m doses administered of the JNJ vaccine

95 of the 100 were serious and required hospitalization, one death

FDA has added a warning to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine fact sheet

"Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship" FDA said.



"Available data do not show a similar pattern with" the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the official said







Added info via a Politico report



