Fed chair Powell and PBOC governor Yi met up for a meeting yesterday
Both central bank heads met up in Washington yesterday
This, according to a statement by the Chinese central bank.
Adding that both parties exchanged views on the economic and financial situations of the US and China as well as monetary policy. No further details were given.
No doubt it plays into the supposed trade truce between both sides but it'll be interesting to see how China manages said currency interventions - or lack thereof - from hereon.