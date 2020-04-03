Fed plans to buy $200 billion of treasury securities next week

Fed bought $75B on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and $60B on Thursday and Friday.

The NY Fed is announcing that next week they plan on buying $200 billion of treasury securities. That is down from this week's number. This week, the Fed bought $75 billion on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday ($225 billion total) and an additional $120 billion on Thursday and Friday. That brings the week's total to $345 billion.





The Fed said that they will purchase on average $50 billion from April 6 through April 9. On April 10 the bond market will be closed in observance of Good Friday. So that gets to the $200 billion number for the week.