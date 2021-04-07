Feds Evans: Only needs to be concerned if inflation becomes bothersome

Feds Evans speaks at a virtual event hosted by Prairie State College foundation







Fed's Evans is a voting member.

The Fed's Evans is speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Prairie State College foundation. He comments that the Fed only needs to be concerned if inflation becomes bothersome. A 2.5% inflation rate should not be viewed as being out of bounds. It is confident that the Fed would adjust policy if inflation runs to high and comments that it is a good thing that longer-term yields are rising.