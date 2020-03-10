First city in Hubei set to return to normal conditions in the coming days

Qianjiang city in the Hubei province has announced that the city will resume normal conditions in the coming days









Qianjiang will see traffic checkpoints lifted, public transportation restored, and companies resuming work and production in the coming days. They are the first city in Hubei to have made such an announcement and I would expect more to follow.







ForexLive

With China president Xi visiting Wuhan today, China looks close to declare victory against the virus outbreak, but the social and economic costs have been indubitably massive.