Fitch downgrades Kaisa from 'CCC-' to 'C' on missing interest payments

Kaisa downgraded yet again

On the downgrade, Fitch says that it "reflects the likelihood that Kaisa missed the interest payments on its senior unsecured notes and entered the consequent 30-day grace period before non-payment constitutes an event of default".





This relates to Kaisa's $58.8 million coupon payment due on 11 November and $29.9 million coupon payment due on 12 November, which Fitch says that it has not obtained any confirmation that those payments were made.

It was exactly a week ago that Fitch downgraded Kaisa to 'CCC-' here



