CBA, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB gets downgraded by Fitch









The downgrades are said to reflect the significant impact measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak will have on the banks' core markets in Australia and NZ, with Fitch expecting the Australian economy to contract by over 2% this year.





All four banks held a 'AA-' rating previously but have now been downgraded to 'A+' with a negative outlook attached as well.