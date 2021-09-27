Fitch says Evergrande's impact on rated construction firms is manageable

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Fitch ratings expressing optimism, saying impact will be manageable because they have limited exposure to Evergrande

  • The scale advantage of Fitch-rated engineering and construction (E&C) companies mitigates their risk of a single customer default or project failure incident. 
  • That said, E&C companies with material exposure to housing projects and property development business may be affected in the unlikely event that a default disrupts the broader property market.


