Fitch says Evergrande's impact on rated construction firms is manageable
Fitch ratings expressing optimism, saying impact will be manageable because they have limited exposure to Evergrande
- The scale advantage of Fitch-rated engineering and construction (E&C) companies mitigates their risk of a single customer default or project failure incident.
- That said, E&C companies with material exposure to housing projects and property development business may be affected in the unlikely event that a default disrupts the broader property market.