Florida cases up 3838 vs. 2760 yesterday. Some other Covid statistics for the day

Deaths higher





The death count also was higher today at 219 vs. 87 yesterday.





There has been some criticism out of Florida that testing centers have been closed which lowers the case count.







In New York cases are up 655 vs. 408 yesterday. Deaths rose by 8 vs. 6 and hospitalizations increase by 537 vs. 534. The positivity rate moved up to 0.98% from 0.71% previously.





Arizona is reporting 915 new cases (vs. 468 yesterday) and 23 new deaths (vs. 0 yesterday).





In between is the UK which showed a increase in cases to 1089 vs. 713 yesterday. The death count rose by 12 vs. 3 yesterday.





The Florida case count has risen by 3838 today. That is higher than the 2760 yesterday which was the lowest since mid June.