Florida coronavirus cases rise 5.6% vs 5.8% seven-day average

Cases rise 9,488 vs 10,109 yesterday and 6563 the day before



Total cases vs 169,106 a day earlier



Positivity rate 14.9% vs 14.6% yesterday



Deaths 3684 vs 3617 a day ago



67 new deaths



Daily hospitalizations record +341 vs +325 yesterday

US stock futures dipped on this data and S&P 500 futures are down 20 points. It's slightly below the 7-day average but it's still extreme on its own, at nearly 10000 cases for two days running. Yesterday had looked like a bit of an outlier but if we get another few days near 10K or more, it will look more like a trend.

