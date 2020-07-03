Florida coronavirus cases rise 5.6% vs 5.8% seven-day average

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Florida coronavirus data published July 3, 2020 (date updated as it's reported):

Florida coronavirus
  • Cases rise 9,488 vs 10,109 yesterday and 6563 the day before
  • Total cases  vs 169,106 a day earlier
  • Positivity rate 14.9% vs 14.6% yesterday
  • Deaths 3684 vs 3617 a day ago
  • 67 new deaths
  • Daily hospitalizations record +341 vs +325 yesterday
US stock futures dipped on this data and S&P 500 futures are down 20 points. It's slightly below the 7-day average but it's still extreme on its own, at nearly 10000 cases for two days running. Yesterday had looked like a bit of an outlier but if we get another few days near 10K or more, it will look more like a trend.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose