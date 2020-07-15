Florida coronavirus cases 10,085 vs 9,261 yesterday

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
European shares end the day higher. German DAX rises by 2%
-
Stocks retreat from highs. S&P turns positive for year but backs off again. Nasdaq dips into the red for the day.
-
USDCAD breaks below lower channel trend line
-
USDJPY trend lower continues
-
USDCAD remains between trend channel after BOC decision
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Macklem Q&A: We lowered our US growth projection on pickup in virus
-
Macklem opening statement: BOC will be there to provide stimulus for extended period
-
Watch live: Bank of Canada rate decision press conference
-
Bank of Canada monetary policy report for July 2020
-
Bank of Canada rate statement for July 2020. Rates remain unchanged.