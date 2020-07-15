Florida coronavirus cases 10,085 vs 9,261 yesterday

9,261 cases yesterday (10,011 last Wednesday)

Cases up 3.5% vs 7-day average of +4.5%



Total cases 301,810 vs 291,629 yesterday

Residents hospitalized 19,334 vs 18,881 yesterday (+453)



Median age 41 vs 41 yesterday

Deaths +112 vs +132 yesterday (one-day record)



Number of people tested 80,389 vs 67,160 yesterday (75,852 last Wednesday)

Positivity 13.59% vs 15.02% yesterday (14.17% last Tuesday)



Full report

There is no sign of an acceleration in this report and that's been the case for a few days now, suggesting some flattening in the curve. The deaths are continuing to rise though and +453 on hospitalizations isn't a pretty number.





There as a report from FOX35 in Orlando today that highlighted how many labs simply aren't reporting negative tests. Looking through the report, you can see that it's largely limited to the smaller labs but those numbers add up:





If you just take the largest labs, which are reporting negative tests, then a ballpark on positivity looks closer to 10%: