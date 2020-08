Yesterday hospitalizations fell 200





Yesterday, the Florida data showed:

total cases 550,901

Case rise 8109 vs. 5831 yesterday



Deaths 212 for the day vs. 276 yesterday



Positivity rate 11.9%

The Florida hospitalization data has just come out and they show a decline of 215 in the past 24 hours. That compares to 200 decline yesterday. The other statistics out of Florida are awaited.