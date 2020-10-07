FOMC meeting minutes, oil inventories, 10 year auction some of the highlights
...and then there is the action in Washington
The economic calendar is relatively bare of releases in the US. Nevertheless with the action in Washington heating up, and the election moving toward November 3rd, there is always that wild card. Other events/releases includes:
- Ivey purchasing managers index will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. The prior report came in at 67.8
- The oil inventory data for the current week is expected to show a -1200K drawdown in oil inventories. Gas inventories are expected to have a -500K draw. The private data release last night showed crude showing a surprise build of 951K but gasoline inventories had a draw of -867K. The data will be released at 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT
- ECB Villeroy will speak in Paris at 12:30 PM ET/1630 GMT
- The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT. The auction of 3 year notes was a B- grade yesterday with so so demand
- The FOMC meeting minutes from the last meeting will be released at 2 PM ET.
- Fed's Williams will be speaking at 2 PM
- Fed's Kashkari, Bostic, Rosengren speak on racism at 2:40 PM ET/1840 GMT
- US consumer credit for the month of August will release that 3 PM with a gain of 14 billion expected