Forecast for Australian economic growth in Q1 remains for contraction

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Westpac says the construction work data earlier leave their their GDP forecast unchanged.

  • decline in overall construction work early in 2020 continues the downward trend since mid-2018, coinciding with the peak in home building activity
  • has been a material headwind for growth over this period
  • our view around Q1 GDP growth unchanged - currently forecasting a decline of 0.7%.
The bank also note coming tomorrow is CAPEX data tomorrow which will provide further information
  • and more partial indicators for GDP next week
  • With Q1 GDP on Wednesday June 3



See here for global coronavirus case data
