Forecast for Australian economic growth in Q1 remains for contraction

Westpac says the construction work data earlier leave their their GDP forecast unchanged.

decline in overall construction work early in 2020 continues the downward trend since mid-2018, coinciding with the peak in home building activity

has been a material headwind for growth over this period

our view around Q1 GDP growth unchanged - currently forecasting a decline of 0.7%.

The bank also note coming tomorrow is CAPEX data tomorrow which will provide further information

and more partial indicators for GDP next week

With Q1 GDP on Wednesday June 3







