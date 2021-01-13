ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued FX ranges in Asia today

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 13 January 2021

Major FX was stuck in tight ranges through the session here. EUR/USD (up) and USD/JPY (down) added just a little to their US moves (weaker USD) but there was not a lot in it.

AUD/USD is a notable loser, not by much, with little in the way of an obvious catalyst for the small drop. The PBOC did set the onshore yuan weaker than expected today which had some impact.

Gold has been quiet, BTC spent much of the session below US$34K and is not far from there as I post.

News on the virus continues to be grim, China had its biggest jump in newly confirmed daily cases for 5 months (more than 100) while the death toll in the US moved higher at a record daily rate well above 4,000.



