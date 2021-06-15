ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA minutes give AUD a mini (very minor) shake

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 15 June 2021

Major forex rates traded in limited ranges during the session here with the market looking ahead to the weeks' major event, Wednesday's Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting. For today there was, however, some interest in the Reserve Bank of Australia June meeting minutes. The June meeting was seen as something of a 'placeholder' ahead of the more important July meeting, when some indication of policy wind-back is expected, but the minutes were looked to for clues to July. There was not a lot in the minutes, however one notable part was anecdotal evidence cited by the RBA for firms using non-wage incentives to attract staff, and, if that failed, firms slowing output, instead of paying higher compensation to workers. If this is more than just anecdotal (the RBA cite 'liaison', i.e. talking with their contacts) then it presents a challenge for the Bank - policy makers are looking for wage pressure to help drive inflation higher towards their target. The Bank has said repeatedly it will hold policy easy until targets are met and have even indicated an overshoot in inflation, to some extent, is acceptable. Without wage pressure it cpould take longer to hit RBA target.

The Australian dollar dipped following the release of the minutes, losing around 15 pips or so to lows circa 0.7695. NZD/USD lost a few points alongside. Both have since retraced somewhat.

EUR/USD is a few tics higher, as is cable, USD/CAD and USD/JPY. The ranges for all of these have been small.

Bitcoin had another try at its US-time high of $41K and is circa $40.2 as I post.

AUD today:



