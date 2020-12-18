ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen weakened into the BOJ statement

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 18 December 2020

The Bank of Japan concluded its final monetary policy meting for 2020 today with an 'as expected' announcement of no changes to the major planks of monetary easing policy but an extension of funding support program to firms (via banks) that was introduced earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic economic impact (specifically the cash flow squeeze on hard-hit businesses). The package was scheduled to conclude in March 2021 but was given a 6-month extension today through to September (and with further to come if the BOJ assesses it as necessary).

The yen weakened from early Tokyo time right through to the BOJ announcement of its decision. USD/JPY has traded to a high circa 103.43 and as of posting has barely pulled back at all from there.

Yen was not only weak currency against the dollar, though, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD have all fallen away to varying extents. Gold too has dropped back from its US Thursday high, it touched below 1890 here during the session. The widespread USD strength (albeit in the usual limited Asian ranges) was not triggered by any obvious catalyst, although niggles surrounding the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine in the US may have played some role. This does need to be balanced against news that it appears Moderna's vaccine candidate will (almost certainly) get FDA emergency approval Friday US time.

Bitcoin hovered around 23K.