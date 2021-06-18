ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BOJ, quadruple witching still to come
Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 18 June 2021
- Bank of Japan June monetary policy statement due soon - last-minute preview
- One of the major crypto mining hubs in China’s Sichuan province to fully shut down mining operations
- RBA's comments on rate hike timing are looking increasingly obsolete
- AUD/USD technical analysts will be eyeing Friday's close
- Reuters polling shows Bank of England expected cash rate hike in 2023
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4361 (vs. yesterday at 6.4298)
- Friday 18 June 2021 is ‘quadruple witching’ day
- Chevron has removed some staff from three US Gulf offshore platforms
- Japan government official explains the y/y rise in core Japan CPI - electricity, gasoline prices rebound
- "Brutal Truth About Bitcoin" guy is still at it - Bitcoin has 3 flaws, use alternatives instead
- Japan May 2021 headline CPI -0.1% y/y (vs. expected -0.2%)
- US Gulf Coast - NHC issues heavy storm, potential cyclone warnings
- Reports that Chinese apps could face subpoenas, or even bans, under a Biden executive order
- US / Iran talks to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal - Iran says still work to be done
- UK coronavirus - media reports lockdown could end 2 weeks early, July 5
- North Korea is preparing for both dialogue and confrontation with the US
- Heads up for the new US Federal Holiday, this year on 18 June - market impact
- Trade ideas thread - Friday 18 June 2021
Cable is up a little for the session here, not a large range, with news that the UK might be able to exit the final part of lockdown two weeks early helping it along a little. The report was non-committal, with plenty of hedges (depends how the coronavirus data evolves) but after the news earlier in the week of the month-long extension of the restrictions it was a hopeful sign.
Elsewhere across major FX markets here in Asia it was almost a flat-liner. Yen, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD and EUR of course are all very little changed vs. the USD indeed.
As I post this we are awaiting the June 2021 monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan.
And, its quadruple witching day (see bullets above).
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda press conference due at 0630 GMT also: