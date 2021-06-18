ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BOJ, quadruple witching still to come

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 18 June 2021

Cable is up a little for the session here, not a large range, with news that the UK might be able to exit the final part of lockdown two weeks early helping it along a little. The report was non-committal, with plenty of hedges (depends how the coronavirus data evolves) but after the news earlier in the week of the month-long extension of the restrictions it was a hopeful sign.

Elsewhere across major FX markets here in Asia it was almost a flat-liner. Yen, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD and EUR of course are all very little changed vs. the USD indeed.

As I post this we are awaiting the June 2021 monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan.

And, its quadruple witching day (see bullets above).

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda press conference due at 0630 GMT also:



