ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: CAD slips with oil

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 19 February 2021

The Canadian dollar was a mover on the session, weakening alongside the continued slide in oil prices during the day here. A restart of power supplies to some parts of Texas will enable some oil production to recommence, and the Biden administration looking to restart talks with Iran has taken some heat out of Middle East concerns.

Elsewhere across major FX it was a small range session only, characterised by a little strength for the US dollar. We had data from Australia and Japan that failed to get much of a response from currencies.

Gold and silver lost some ground.

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan mid-rate a good deal stronger (for the yuan) than the Bloomberg and Reuters surveys indicated was expected, a signal the Bank is likely comfortable with a rising trend for the currency again.