ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: GBP drifts lower, XRP too

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 22 December 2020

FX markets traded in a more subdued fashion today compared with Monday, with GBP drifting a little lower on the session here but not making too many waves. Brexit-related news was light as was virus-related news out of the UK. Cable dipped to just under 1.3405 and its not much higher than there as I post.

NZD/USD has seen a drop on the session also, in the absence of any specific news. EUR, AUD, yen, CHF and CAD have also lost some ground against the USD during the session also.

The only data of note were retail sales from Australia (November, preliminary) which showed a strong surge to easily beat estimates.

In the US, the coronavirus economic relief bill was approved in the House of Representatives and is now, as I update, awaiting a vote in the Senate.

On the crypto front news crossed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is to file a suit alleging Ripple violated investor-protection laws when it sold XRP. XRP is a big part of the crypto space and its price sold off somewhat on this news today: