ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Holiday mood in Asia
Forex news for Asia trading Monday 23 December 2019
Just the headlines today ladies and gentlemen. The next two weeks will be a bit light in the markets, with many participants, both institutional and retail, taking a break. Trading will be thinned out. Today markets were open but movement was minimal across FX.
Over the weekend we got some thoughts on the phase one trade deal from US President Trump and not a lot else:
- US President Trump says a 'breakthrough' on China trade deal, will be signing it very shortly
- Weekend - Trump says had a 'good talk' with China's Xi. China says US interfering
- France's Macron announces a new currency for 2020, called the Eco
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0117 (vs. Friday at 7.0020)
- FX option expiries for Monday December 23 at the 10am NY cut
- China state press reports some import tariffs to be reduced from January 1
- Australia Private Sector Credit for November: 0.1% m/m (expected 0.2%)
- Markets open in Asia today … but a holiday mood prevails
UK PM Johnson and US President Trump will meet early in the new year when BJ visits Washington.