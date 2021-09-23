ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Asia responds to FOMC (not much)

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 23 September 2021

The swings in markets following the FOMC saw barely any follow though here during the Asian session, nor retracement. Scanning across the major FX rate charts you'll see subdued ranges.

While the ranges were very small USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD are all up a little while AUD/USD and NZD/USD dipped a few points.

Evergrande was once again a focus although there was little news of substance out of the firm. There is a USD83m coupon payment due today but there is a 30 day period for payment before its registered as a default. Shares in the firm surged on the Hong Kong market but have since given back around 50% of their gains. There is more on the firm in the bullets above.

The People's Bank of China once again injected a large amount of funds into the banking system today, 110bn yuan net via open market operations (120 injected vs. 10 maturing).

AUD a loser today:



