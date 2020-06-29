ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Markets shake off the worries

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 29 June 2020

The session began with a weaker tone for risk currencies early in Asia albeit in ranges that were limited. AUD and NZD were both a touch lower than their levels late on Friday, as was CAD. Compunding the risk wariness was an early bid for yen. EUR/USD and GBP/USD began little changed.

Globes reopened for the week with S&P eminis down more half a percent.

Coronavirus infection news over the weekend

These early blips proved to be just that however, as liquidity improved with more Asian centres coming online for the session risk trades steadied. There were a couple of positive vaccine reports out of China that got some attention and chased a few shorts out.

As of posting EUR/USD has had a 25 or so point gain for the day, cable is up even a little stronger. Yen crosses had been gaining also but an unwind of USD/JPY from highs above 107.35 took some of the steam out.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD are both net up for the day also.



