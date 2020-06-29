ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Markets shake off the worries
Forex news for Asia trading Monday 29 June 2020
- AUD/USD week ahead, brief update
- Further encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news out of China - approval from the military
- The surge in Australian coronavirus cases continues - worst hit state racks up 75
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0808
- FX option expiries for Monday June 29 at the 10am NY cut
- RBNZ Governor Orr says he welcomes fall in retail interest rates
- A China vaccine firm posted encouraging results on social media over the weekend
- NZ finmin Robertson: reiterates coordination of fiscal and monetary tools crucial
- US coronavirus - Texas' positive-test rate jumps to a record 14.31%
- NZ data suggests a rise in employment in May after fall in April
- Japan retail sales for May +2.1% m/m (expected +3.0%)
- Recap of the weekend China profits data, first monthly rise in half a year
- China is approving plans for new coal power plant capacity at the fastest rate since 2015
- Brexit UK-EU trade talks to enter an 'intensive phase' from today
- China - A new COVID-19 cluster near Beijing, half million in strict lockdown
- Tokyo has reported its highest new coronavirus cases count since state of emergency was removed
- US equity index futures trade has opened for the week, lower
- US FDIC is considering scrapping quarterly bank reports for a system with more timely data on bank risks
- German court ruling that its up to Bundesbank to decide if it participates in ECB QE bond purchases
- Trade ideas thread - Monday 29 June 2020
- Texas coronavirus cases rise by more than 5,000 for seventh day in a row
- China says the US irresponsibility in the global fight against COVID-19, the biggest weak spot
- Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday
- US Coronavirus - Dallas county asks Texas Governor to reintroduce stay-at-home order
- Leading fracker Chesapeake Energy has filed for bankruptcy
- Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 29 June 2020
- China PMIs due this coming week - the inside word preview
- China data - May 2020 industrial profits +6.0% y/y (prior -4.3%)
- Japan press says Japan to ready 1m doses of coronavirus vaccine for swift distribution. Note, there is no vaccine.
- Here is what's ahead on the Australian data calendar this coming week
The session began with a weaker tone for risk currencies early in Asia albeit in ranges that were limited. AUD and NZD were both a touch lower than their levels late on Friday, as was CAD. Compunding the risk wariness was an early bid for yen. EUR/USD and GBP/USD began little changed.
Globes reopened for the week with S&P eminis down more half a percent.
Coronavirus infection news over the weekend
These early blips proved to be just that however, as liquidity improved with more Asian centres coming online for the session risk trades steadied. There were a couple of positive vaccine reports out of China that got some attention and chased a few shorts out.
As of posting EUR/USD has had a 25 or so point gain for the day, cable is up even a little stronger. Yen crosses had been gaining also but an unwind of USD/JPY from highs above 107.35 took some of the steam out.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD are both net up for the day also.