ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD and yen inch higher

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 29 June 2021

It was a subdued range session for major FX rates and even Bitcoin with a light news and data flow only. Nevertheless there were a few items of interest.

Late in the US day a slew of banks announced increased dividends and also some on buy backs, There was also news that the US government suits against Facebook had been rejected by the judge. Both of these should be positive inputs for stocks (although both are not overly surprising).

On BTC, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest filed to create a BTC ETF.

On the data front Japan's Retail Sales report for April came in beating expectations, with sales up for a 3rd consecutive month.











Major FX had only minor movement through the session. The yen strengthened a little, draggin yen crosses lower. The USD, too, is a touch to the better. EUR, AUD, GBP, NZD, CAD, CHF all down against the USD. All ranges have been very small.