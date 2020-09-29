ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small ranges prevail

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 29 September 2020

Currencies extended their gains in morning trade in Asia before retracing pretty much the entire move and, as I update, for most to be little net changed on the session.

News flow was barely existent and data flow non-impactful.

USD/JPY has had around a 20 point range, from highs circa 105.55 to lows just under 105.35. EUR/USD popped to just over 1.1680 and is back straddling 1.1670 or so.

The Australian, New Zealand dollars are a touch to the better, but off are off their session highs as I post. GBP got a bit of an extra boost from the positive Brexit trade talk headline earlier but it since come back to little changed. 

A reminder of a couple of upcoming events - its a big day for Federal Reserve speakers Tuesday US time (see bullets above), also China's Golden Week holiday begins tomorrow for, well, a week. Despite the holiday beginning tomorrow we will get the China PMIs reported on Wednesday:

