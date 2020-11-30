ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: GBP up a little on Brexit deal optimism

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 30 November 2020

Bitcoin headed higher and gold lower, but first ... FX.

GBP was a gainer on the session after an opening gap higher,, retace and then a new session high. The focus is on Brexit trade talks and while news and gossip on progress have been mixed the net results is overall optimism on a deal being reached. We'll see about that, but for today at least the sentiment was favourable. See bullets above for more and, more importantly, stay tuned to see what comes next.

USD/JPY had a decent swing for the session, opening with a gap a little lower but soon retracing to highs circa 104.15 before falling back under 103.90. Data from Japan had a bit of an impact, industrial production and retail sales (both for October ) showing decent results (see bullets above for more). News from the US that another two Chinese companies were to be added to the US list of Chinese military-controlled companies helped send some flow to yen.

AUD and NZD traded up early in the session but have given back gains. There was a fresh flare-up of sour Australia-China relations again today.

EUR/USD traded to a 3 month high and has barely pulled back.

On Bitcoin, it continued to add to weekend gains, helped along by the reporting of a Guggenheim fund having filed to be able to invest up to almost $US500m in bitcoin through GBTC (see bullets above).

Gold, on the other hand, added to its losses, lows circa $US1765.

Data from China today were the official PMIs, both performing strognly.

On oil, watch the OPEC+ meeting today after a weekend ministerial-level meeting failed to agree on delaying output hikes. Its understood that Russia & Kazakhstan are aid to seek the output rise, with the UAE wavering. Monday's meeting is of OPEC and non-OPEC. Oil dipped a little.







