ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the RBA

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 4 August 2020

t was less eventful than Monday here in Asia FX trade with only a minor move higher for USD/JPY, to circa 106.20 (just under) as I post and similarly lacklustre ranges for other currencies. As I post the US dollar is slipping a little nearly across the board.

US afternoon news flow was, as has been the usual case lately, dominated by various comments regarding the negotiations surrounding the next tranche of economic aid for the coronavirus impacted economy. Perhaps of most note was US House Leader Pelosi saying she did not expect a deal to be reach this week (saying this and its only Monday - in the US - is not promising).

On the coronavirus vaccine front I posted on a treatment (not a vaccine) that shows some promise (see post above re RLF-100) although we do await more news on this.

Data releases were non-impactful on FX movement.

Still to come, due at 0430GMT, is the August meeting statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia, previews:





