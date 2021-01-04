ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Welcome to 2021!

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 4 January 2021

Happy New Year to all ForexLive traders!

Early Asia trading was characterised by even thinner liquidity than usual with New Zealand out on a holiday and we did see some choppy trading to kick off the new forex year. Swings continued even as further Asian centres entered. USD/JPY hit highs above 130.30 and has subsequently dropped back to under 103.00. There are indications Tokyo and 3 surrounding prefectures are to enter a state of emergency later this week (a decision has not yet been made, some reports nominate January 9 as the date for the declaration). This news weighed on Japanese stocks, which are down as of posting.

Out of the US we got news of the potential to restrict the vaccine shots to 1 (instead of 2) to spread the shots wider (see bullets above).

On the geopolitics front the USS Nimitz carrier group has been retained in the Middle East on concerns of threats from Iran. This has helped with yen strength on the session.

UK news centred on the unfolding COVID-19 disaster as cases surge and further lockdown restrictions appear likely, and likely to persist until spring.

EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD are all up (small) against the USD after some thin-liquidity swings. Gold gained to above $1900. Crypto soared.



