ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA announcement due soon

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 5th May 2020

The USD weakened just a little on the session here today, with equities trading firmer and oil also.

Markets were wary of any escalation in Trump's war of words with China but nothing came. Coronavirus news around the globe was on the encouraging side (expecting the US, where the expected death till was ramped up to around 135,000 by August due to quickening relaxation of lock downs in various states). Combined this saw a slight reduction in fear, benefiting currencies against the dollar. I'll say again, though, just a little - FX moves were not large.

EUR and CAD are little net changed on the session however. In the case of EUR wary eyes are on Germany Tuesday for a legal ruling on ECB QE (see bullets above). Gold was a net loser on the session, only by a few dollars though.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars have both net gained for the session despite poor economic data from both countries.

Japan and China were both on holiday today.







