ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar falls, risk trades ratchet higher

Forex news from the European trading session - 14 May 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, USD lags on the day

European equities higher; S&P 500 futures up 0.6%

US 10-year yields down 1.7 bps to 1.64%

Gold up 0.5% to $1,835.15

WTI up 1.2% to $64.61

Bitcoin up 2.4% to $50,490





It was a quiet session for the most part with the dollar keeping weaker across the board, as risk trades stuck with the rebound yesterday to push higher.



European indices kept with gains since the open with US futures also looking buoyed.



Treasury yields nudged a little lower and that is also seeing dollar pare gains from Wednesday after the sizzling US CPI report.



EUR/USD moved up from 1.2090 to 1.2120 levels while GBP/USD pushed up from 1.4050 to 1.4080 levels during the session.



Commodity currencies lead the charge with USD/CAD easing slightly from 1.2160 to 1.2120 while NZD/USD pushed up from 0.7275 to 0.7225, as the kiwi continues to build on gains since trading yesterday.



US retail sales will be the next key risk event later before the weekend approaches.



