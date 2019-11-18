ForexLive European FX news wrap: Pound firms on election optimism

Forex news from the European morning session - 18 November 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

GBP leads, JPY lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis up 0.2%

US 10-year yields up 1.2 bps to 1.843%

Gold down 0.6% to $1,459.00

WTI down 0.2% to $57.57

Bitcoin down 0.3% to $8,428







It was a quiet session as markets maintained a more steady start to the new week.



The pound was a notable gainer as the currency continued to ride on more favourable election sentiment for Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Cable raced higher from 1.2920 to a high of 1.2985 before backing off slightly to 1.2960-70 levels.



The yen held weaker as US futures and Treasury yields maintained some positive momentum, with USD/JPY creeping higher from 108.80 to just above 109.00 currently. The added push from GBP/JPY is also weighing on yen pairs slightly.



Other major currencies were more subdued as they continue to sit in narrow ranges against the dollar. EUR/USD is stuck in a 20 pips range with large expiries seen at 1.1055 something to consider in the hours ahead as well.



Overall, markets appear to be calm amid hopes of a more optimistic outcome in US-China trade talks. That may yet see US indices score all-time highs again later today but there is no doubt that traders and investors do have some diffidence at the back of their minds.



