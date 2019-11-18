ForexLive European FX news wrap: Pound firms on election optimism

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Forex news from the European morning session - 18 November 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

  • GBP leads, JPY lags on the day
  • European equities lower; E-minis up 0.2%
  • US 10-year yields up 1.2 bps to 1.843%
  • Gold down 0.6% to $1,459.00
  • WTI down 0.2% to $57.57
  • Bitcoin down 0.3% to $8,428

EOD 18-11
It was a quiet session as markets maintained a more steady start to the new week.

The pound was a notable gainer as the currency continued to ride on more favourable election sentiment for Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Cable raced higher from 1.2920 to a high of 1.2985 before backing off slightly to 1.2960-70 levels.

The yen held weaker as US futures and Treasury yields maintained some positive momentum, with USD/JPY creeping higher from 108.80 to just above 109.00 currently. The added push from GBP/JPY is also weighing on yen pairs slightly.

Other major currencies were more subdued as they continue to sit in narrow ranges against the dollar. EUR/USD is stuck in a 20 pips range with large expiries seen at 1.1055 something to consider in the hours ahead as well.

Overall, markets appear to be calm amid hopes of a more optimistic outcome in US-China trade talks. That may yet see US indices score all-time highs again later today but there is no doubt that traders and investors do have some diffidence at the back of their minds.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose