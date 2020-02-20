ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar extends advance on the week

Forex news from the European morning session - 20 February 2020





Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities softer; E-minis down 0.2%

US 10-year yields down 2.7 bps to 1.538%

Gold up 0.3% to $1,616.20

WTI up 0.3% to $53.45

Bitcoin down 0.3% to $9,580







The push higher continues for USD/JPY as we see a test of the 112.00 level today after a surge higher in trading yesterday from 110.00 towards 111.50.



The recent break in the pair from Treasury yields and the current market sentiment is one to be wary about as we see the market start to develop a new focus currently:





The dollar also continued its march higher against the likes of the pound, aussie, kiwi and loonie with cable finding fresh lows for the year despite better UK retail sales data.



Cable moved up from 1.2900 to 1.2915 on the release before falling back to 1.2850.



Meanwhile, the aussie is continuing to be pressured after a mixed labour market report earlier with AUD/USD easing from 0.6650 to 0.6622 and in turn is dragging the kiwi lower too.



The overall risk mood in the market is a tad softer, with Treasury yields sitting lower and European stocks also trading down at the moment. US futures are also 0.2% lower but that hasn't quite put a dent in yen pairs for the time being.



In other news, gold continues to be a standout performer as well as price is 0.3% higher on the session - trading close to $1,616 currently.



