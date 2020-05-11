Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar moves higher as risk aversion supports

Forex news for FX trading on May 11, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading down $5 or -0.3% at $1697.80. The precious metal traded above and below the $1700 level with a high price at $1711.70 and a low price of $1691.99



WTI crude oil futures for July delivery trading at $25.56. That's down $0.61 or -2.33%. Like gold the price of crude oil is trading near the middle of its trading range. The high price reached $26.73. The low price extended to $24.79.



In the US stock market today the major indices close with mixed results:



The NASDAQ index was higher by 0.78%



The S&P index was unchanged (up 0.01%)



The Dow industrial average fell by at -0.45% Bitcoin, after trading above $10,000 last Friday and on Saturday started to give up chunks of the gains. The price traded as low $8185 today (on the Coinbase exchange). That low was just above the Sunday session low at $8106.70.







The ranking of the major indices in the US today had the USD as the strongest of the major currencies, while the NZD was the weakest. There was a some risk aversion on fears of increased trade tensions between the US and China. The White House's Peter Navarro was on CNBC early in the day saying that "the bill must come due" to China for hurt caused by the virus. Over the weekend, there were rumblings about how China be better off with a new trade deal.









The day was void of any economic releases. Fed officials were chirping with Atlanta Fed's Bostic, Chicago Fed Pres. Evans and FOMC member Randy Quarles all speaking. Fed's Bostic said that he's not a big fan of negative rates. Fed's Evans says that he does anticipate the Fed easing negative rates. FOMC member Quarles did not speak about the possibility of negative rates, but did said that more may be required of the Fed before current crisis ends. Last week some of the Fed funds futures contracts in 2020 and 2021 moved above the 100 level indicative of negative rates.





A look at some of the major indices from a technical perspective shows:

