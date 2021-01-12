ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Bond market takes charge

Forex news for New York trade on January 12, 2021:



Markets:

Gold up $12 to $1855

US 10-yar yields down 1.7 bps to 1.13%

WTI crude oil up 91-cents to $53.16

S&P 500 up 4 points to 3803

GBP leads, USD lags

Aside from the rally in cable it was a slower start to the day in the FX market. A continued rise in yields spread to Europe where Italian bonds made a particularly large move.





A soft 10-year Treasury sale flipped the script and as 10s fell to 1.13% from 1.187% the US dollar slumped. It was a case of steady selling in the dollar as USD/JPY slid to 103.73 from 104.25.





It was a similar move across the board with AUD/USD up 50 pips in a straight-line move and EUR/USD up to 1.2206 from 1.2155 at the London close.







You could argue that the dollar needs constantly-rising Treasury yields to sustain a bid. Or you could argue that the dollar was due for a retracement after a six-day rally.





The Fed continues to crack open the dollar to more-hawkish policy. It was a heavy day of Fedspeak with several members cracking open the dollar to some form of tightening albeit with vague timelines. The talk of more QE or a WAM extension is dead.





In the day ahead we'll hear from Brainard and Clarida and then Powell on Thursday so that theme isn't going anywhere.





At the same time, Biden's economic stimulus plan on Thursday is the main event of the week.







