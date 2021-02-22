ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Bitcoin goes for a wild ride

Forex news for New York trading on Feb 22, 2021:



Markets:

Gold up $24 to $1808

US 10-year yields up 2.7 bps to 1.36%

S&P 500 down 30 points to 3876 with tech badly lagging (NQ -2.5%)

WTI crude up $2.25 to $61.50

AUD leads, CHF lags

Commodities are booming and tech is busting, we've gone from 1999 to 2003 in a few weeks.







There are divergent themes all over markets but rising yields and inflation are overshadowing everything else. There was an initial pop in yields in Asia/Europe but they were reeled in early in New York before a second wave hit late.





There's a reflexivity between bonds and other markets that's dominating. The dollar was solid early but slumped hard when yields reversed lower, only to get a small late lift on another risk averse move.





The winner continues to be cable, which shook off some long timelines on reopening and hit a long-term high of 1.4086 before giving back a quarter-cent late.





The dollar sag even extended to USD/JPY, which fell 80 pips from the Asian highs and briefly fell below 105.00 before finishing on the lows.





The big story was also a brief one was bitcoin crumbled to $46,616 in minutes and then bounced all the way back to $54,000 in a wild trip that's reminiscent of the many big swings in bitcoin before. The rebound is impressive.









