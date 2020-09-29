ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar slides ahead of debate

Forex news for North American trade on September 29, 2020:

Markets:

S&P 500 down 16 points to 3335

WTI crude oil down $1.60 to $39.00

US 10-year yields down 0.6 bps to 0.64%

Gold up $16 to $1897

AUD leads, CAD lags

It was an uneasy session with anxiety building ahead of the US Presidential debate at 0100 GMT. The tone deteriorated in equities throughout the day but the dollar trade was flat.





One exception was in USD/CAD, which rose on falling oil prices due to Libya restarts and demand worries on a resurgence in the virus. The pair rose to 1.3417 before backing off to 1.3384.





The Merkel headline briefly hurt the euro but it recoupled the intraday dip to finish near the highs of the day.





Cable chopped on Brexit and Bailey but there were no meaningful moves. The more I listen to Bailey, the more I think he's going to talk himself into negative rates but he's stretching the timeline and there were more positive murmurs on Brexit.









