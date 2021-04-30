ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US dollar rebounds and risk aversion picks up

Markets:

Gold down $3 to $1769

US 10-year yields down 1 bps to 1.62%

S&P 500 down 30 points to 4181

WTI crude oil down $1.43 to $63.58

USD leads, NZD lags

The US dollar was strong particularly against the euro, sterling and antipodeans. Consider this a bit of a 'choose your own adventure'. If you want a fundamental underpinning, there was a definite pickup in risk aversion immediately after a study showing that one vaccine dose isn't a great protector against covid variants. Looking deeper into the study, that might be premature, but it could delay the recovery and reopening so it's something to watch.





The other 'adventure' may simply be the calendar. It's the final day of the month and that means flow driven trade is part of the landscape. That was abundantly clear in EUR and GBP into the London fix as they plunged. There's also a natural inclination to rebalance out of stocks after a strong month.





All told, there were some hefty negative candles in GBP, EUR and NZD but the loonie generally held its own, in part due to the GDP report showing Canada's economy is only 2.2% below pre-pandemic levels.







Have a great weekend.







